State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,581 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.90, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.