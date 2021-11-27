iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.93 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

