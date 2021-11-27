IFP Advisors Inc Sells 566 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

