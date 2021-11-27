IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 515.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,694 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of DM opened at $6.58 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

