IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 428.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 330.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

GWRE opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

