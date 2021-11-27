20,704 Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.