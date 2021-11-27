Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,219,000 after buying an additional 5,522,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 302,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 1,147.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,453,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 35.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 319,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STON opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. StoneMor Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.10.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

