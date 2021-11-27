Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 59.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

