Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $685,000 Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 90.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 462.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 364,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $994.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

