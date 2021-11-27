37,555 Shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVCO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.