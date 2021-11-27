Cowen Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $130.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $85.94 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.