Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Acquires $250,800.00 in Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $12.69 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.