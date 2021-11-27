GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.