Virtu Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,212 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

EFOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

EFOI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.