GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.47.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 447,438 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.