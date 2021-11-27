Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.84 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.