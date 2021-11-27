Barclays Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vonage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,524,270 shares of company stock worth $51,485,939 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

