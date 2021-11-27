$807.29 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $807.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $187,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.