Virtu Financial LLC Invests $47,000 in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,297 shares of company stock worth $882,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Tricida stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

