Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,146 Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Ucommune International Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

