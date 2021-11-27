Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.