Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 25,253 NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. NantHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NantHealth news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $38,209.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,362 shares in the company, valued at $522,932.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,638 shares of company stock valued at $74,770 over the last 90 days. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.