Head-To-Head Review: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

StepStone Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StepStone Group and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08% StoneCastle Financial 96.59% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.72 $62.63 million $4.60 9.06 StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.51 $7.78 million $2.54 8.48

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StepStone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. StepStone Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. StepStone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StepStone Group and StoneCastle Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Summary

StepStone Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

