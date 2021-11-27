UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $590,000 in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.70 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

