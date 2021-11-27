Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 42,561 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,996 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,104. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

