Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Cut by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Ryanair worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

