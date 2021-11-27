Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 11,371 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 1,426.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 49.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 42.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 753,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

