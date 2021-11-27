IFP Advisors Inc Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after buying an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LPL Financial by 169.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

