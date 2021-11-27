Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $91,503.50 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

