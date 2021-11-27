IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 354 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of TREX opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

