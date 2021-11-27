IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,211 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $151,000.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

