Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

