493,808 Shares in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 493,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 630.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 239,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $3,132,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KemPharm alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $79,489. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMPH stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.