Comerica Bank Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 777,430 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $13,064,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 893.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 524,303 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.