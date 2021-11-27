Comerica Bank Sells 1,544 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

TMHC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

