Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period.

ABG stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.76 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.71.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

