Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $199.73 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

