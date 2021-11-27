Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of FOX worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 79.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 274,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 207.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in FOX by 115,718.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.17. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.