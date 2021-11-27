Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 433,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Covetrus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 987,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after buying an additional 140,907 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

