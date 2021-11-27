Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

