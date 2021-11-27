Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.45.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

