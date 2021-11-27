Comerica Bank Decreases Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 24,346 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

