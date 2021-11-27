Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.27 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.