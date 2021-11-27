Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Affimed by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 65,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $685.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

