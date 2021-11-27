Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

