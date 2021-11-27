Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

