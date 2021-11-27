Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.