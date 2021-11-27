Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 449.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $465,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,113 shares of company stock valued at $12,658,552. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $140.21 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

