Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $406,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assurant were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assurant by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $157.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.