Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

BLDP opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.